Diving Groups Provide Free Scuba Lessons To Veterans At Gilboa Quarry

9/27/18 – 7:17 A.M.

Two scuba diving groups recently partnered with a combats veterans organization for an event in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sentinel reports “Project Barracuda” provided the veterans with Basic Open Water Certification in scuba diving at the Gilboa Quarry.

Columbus Scuba, Mid-Ohio Dive Club, and the Three Eight Veterans of Fallujah & Ramadi organization provided the lessons free of charge to the veterans.

