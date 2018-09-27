Fostoria Man Charged With Arson

A Fostoria man is facing arson charges following a Tuesday night fire at 550 West Center Street. Investigators say 59-year-old Thomas Barfield set his home on fire and then fought with firefighters as they arrived to battle the flames.

Police Chief Keith Loreno says Barfield was intoxicated and trying to grab fire hoses from firefighters. An officer used a Taser on him after he failed to listen to several orders to comply.

Barfield went to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for a medical evaluation following the incident. Officers then took him to the Hancock County jail. Barfield also faces resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency charges.

MORE: The Courier