Bluffton University To Inaugurate New President Friday Afternoon

9/27/18 – 7:32 A.M.

Bluffton University will inaugurate its 10th president Friday. The college will hold a ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Yoder Recital Hall. Jane Wood became president in July when she took over for the retiring James Harder.

Bluffton University board of trustees president Kent Yoder will preside over the ceremony. Wood will deliver an inaugural address with the message “Shine the Light.”

A community reception will be held on the Yoder Recital Hall lawn following the ceremony.