Seneca County Gets $500,000 Grant To Fight Drug Addiction

9/27/18 – 7:42 A.M.

Seneca County is getting a $500,000 grant to help aid drug recovery. The Review-Times reports the money is coming from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. Judge Mark Repp says the money means they can put a maximum of 100 people in drug court treatment. Currently, they can help around 60 people.

Repp says of the 40 people using the program right now, only two could not follow with it. The program takes 35 weeks to complete.

