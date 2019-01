1/2/19 – 5:32 A.M.

The North Baltimore Public Library has stopped giving out fines. The board of trustees voted to end the practice starting January 1st. Anyone who has fines from past overdue items can donate nonperishable food items or paper goods by March 9th to have their fines forgiven. You have to donate one item for every dollar owed to get the fines forgiven.

The library will distribute donations through a local food pantry.