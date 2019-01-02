State Patrol Gives Winter Driving Safety Reminders

1/2/19 – 9:41 A.M.

We’re getting off to a warmer than normal start to January, but rest assured we’ll face winter driving conditions sooner rather than later. With that in mind, the State Highway Patrol is reminding you to take some common sense measures when winter weather hits. Lt. Matt Crow of the Findlay Post of the State Highway Patrol says that starts before you get behind the wheel…

Audio:

Crow says once you get on the road, make sure you take it slow…

Audio:

Crow says you also need to make sure you increase your following distance from yourself and the car in front of you. You should also remember that bridges freeze before surface roads.

Crow also suggests having an emergency kit in your car in case you do get stuck. It should include a blanket and snacks.