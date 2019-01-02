ODOT Recaps I-75 Project Milestones, Looks To The Future Of The Project

1/02/18 – 5:25 P.M.

Work continues as the I-75 widening and reconstruction project in Findlay enters its third year and ODOT is celebrating the milestones reached in 2018. ODOT reports that the most notable changes included the closing of Lima Avenue to build a double roundabout. The roundabout will work as a redesigned interchange at I-75, U.S. 68/State Route 15, and Lima Avenue.

Reconstruction of the northbound entrance and exit ramps on I-75 at State Route 12 and U.S. 224 also made the list. ODOT also mentions the third lane of travel that opened on Interstate 75 northbound between U.S. 224 and County Road 99 in December. A third lane is expected in the southbound part of that area later this month.

The project is expected to finish in 2020.