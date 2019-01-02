Premature Hearing Loss On The Rise But You Can Protect Yourself

01/02/18 – 5:50 P.M.

Premature hearing loss in people under the age of 35 including teenagers is on the rise around the world. Dr. Chris Loose joined us on WFIN to talk about the issue. He said that part of the problem is an increase in noise pollution.

Loose said that the human ear isn’t designed to handle all of the loud noises you encounter on a daily basis. He said that there are ways to protect yourself though.

He added that the CDC recommends staying below 85 decibels for sustained noise.