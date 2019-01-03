North Carolina Woman Injured In Carey Crash Earlier This Week

1/3/19 – 5:09 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a North Carolina woman in Carey earlier this week. The Carey Police Department says the crash happened in the 600 block of West Findlay Street around 9:20 p.m.

50-year-old Cynthia Hartman was driving east when she went off the road and hit three trees and a utility pole. Wyandot County EMS took her to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers cited Hartman for driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, or alcohol, or both.