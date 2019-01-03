Putnam County Sees Increase In Criminal Cases

1/3/19 – 5:02 A.M.

Putnam County saw an increase in criminal cases come through the Common Pleas Court in 2018. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the court tried 134 cases last year. That’s up from 69 in 2017.

The opioid epidemic was largely responsible for the spike in cases. 58 opiate cases made their way through the court in 2018, accounting for more than 43 percent of the cases heard. There were 23 cases related to other drugs last year.

Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh says most cases didn’t make it to trial as the defendants took plea deals.

