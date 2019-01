1/3/19 – 4:53 A.M.

The Lucas County Coroner will perform an autopsy on a Findlay police officer who died at his home in Van Buren on New Year’s Eve. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Douglas Akers died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 8:15 p.m. on December 31.

Akers had worked in the Findlay Police Department for 27 years. Funeral arrangements are not complete yet.