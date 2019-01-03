Street Vacation Ordinance Comes Back Before Findlay City Council

01/02/18 – 11:30 P.M.

Findlay City Council may have to revisit the vacations of two undeveloped streets. The ordinance vacated Carol and Benton streets after a 6-5 vote last August. Law Director Don Rasmussen explained that the ordinance was enacted before the 30 day referendum was done.

Rasmussen added that there was a petition out to stop the ordinance. He said he is waiting to see if the petition was filed within those 30 days.

If the petition was done during the referendum period, then the ordinance must be turned around. If not then the streets can remain vacated