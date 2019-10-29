Northwest Ohio Newlyweds Get Creative For Photo Shoot

A northwest Ohio couple is being recognized for an out-of-the-ordinary wedding photo shoot.

When rain forced Jon and Taylor Osmialowski to cancel their outdoor shoot on Saturday, they talked their photographer into taking the wedding pictures inside the Holland Target store.

The photos that appeared on social media from Flash Focus Imagery show the couple mingling among the store’s displays, canoodling in the pillow aisle and engaging in some shopping cart shenanigans.

