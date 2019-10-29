Red Hawk Run Golf Course Being Sold To Community Association

Red Hawk Run Golf Course is being sold.

A majority of the course is being sold to the Red Hawk Run Community Association.

The deal includes approximately 130 acres and three commercial structures on the property on U.S. 224 a few miles east of Findlay.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

In a second transaction, the clubhouse, pavilion and remaining golf course property will be sold to an unnamed party for an undisclosed amount.

The community association and the other purchaser are aligned in securing an operator for the golf course before the spring.

“We are actively discussing options and are making a concerted effort with the other party to find an acceptable operator,” said David Baker, President of the RHRCA Board of Trustees.

“We want the exact same outcome: a healthy, vibrant golf course and a successful community adjacent to it.”

The owner of the course, Nick Reinhart, of Nickolas Asset Management, cited a significant drop in the number of rounds of golf being played across the country as reason for selling the course.