Another Gas Leak In Findlay Shuts Down Road, Closes Businesses

Another natural gas line was ruptured in Findlay, shutting down a busy road and some businesses for several hours.

The gas leak happened at around 1 p.m. Monday on South Blanchard Street, between Lincoln and Wyandot.

The road was shut down from South Street to Blanchard Avenue.

The Cigars-N-Stuff and Dollar General stores were evacuated as well as a few houses.

Natural gas could be smelled in the air.

The City of Findlay says the gas line was struck by a private contractor working in the 700 block of South Blanchard Street.

Columbia Gas crews were called in and went to work on making repairs.

At around 9 p.m. the repairs were finished and the road was reopened.

Last Thursday, a gas leak shut down East Melrose Avenue after an AEP contractor struck a gas line.