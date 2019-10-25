Gas Leak Closes Road, Forces Evacuations In Findlay

A large gas leak forced the evacuation of some residents on the north side of Findlay on Thursday.

The police department says a crew contracting with AEP ruptured a gas line in the 600 block of East Melrose Avenue at around 10 a.m. as they were installing a power pole.

“We had to evacuate a total of seven households and one business,” said Lt. Mathias as we spoke with him on the scene.

He said a gas leak of that size is a very serious matter.

“This is a high priority until it’s contained, that’s why we limited pedestrian and vehicle traffic.”

East Melrose Avenue had to be shut down from North Blanchard to Crystal Avenue.

That closure was in effect until early Friday, when repairs were completed to the gas line and the road was reopened.