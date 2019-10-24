Findlay Police On Lookout For Burglary Suspects

The Findlay Police Department is on the lookout for two women suspected of aggravated burglary.

Officers were called to 226 Ely Avenue on a domestic dispute call around 11:10 am on Thursday.

When they arrived, they learned that two women had allegedly forced their way into the home and threatened the resident with a knife.

The police officers report that the women tried stealing electronics before they fled in a gray car.

The suspects are described as both being black, one tall and muscular with blond hair, the other short with striped pants.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 419-424-7150.