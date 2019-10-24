University of Findlay Event Series Focusing On Media Literacy and Fact Checking
The University of Findlay is hosting a series of events focusing on media literacy.
Communications chair Diana Montague said the Richard E. Wilkin Events series is going to be based on teaching people about fact-checking.
Montague added that the series will include presentations, speech competitions, and games to teach about fact-checking and questioning sources of information.
The speak-off is next in the series. It will be on November 18 featuring 110 students who will compete to determine who is best at fact-checking the news.
