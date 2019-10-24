Ohio Means Jobs Hosting Trick or Treat Themed Job Fair Next Week

Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County is having a job fair on Halloween.

Supervisor Brianna Ybarra said that it’s going to be trick or treat themed where you can go door to door to learn about employment opportunities and collect some freebies.

Ybarra adds that she wanted to do a special job fair to help showcase what Ohio Means Jobs can do for people and increase foot traffic to the organization.

The job fair will be at the Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County offices from 10 am to 2 pm next Thursday.