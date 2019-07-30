Notices Going Out To Ohio Voters At Risk Of Being Purged From Voter Rolls

(ONN) – County boards of elections have begun mailing last-chance notices to more than 235,000 Ohioans at risk of being purged from state voter rolls.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all 88 county boards of elections will notify the affected voters that their registration could be canceled September 6th.

LaRose says he expects the list of affected voters to be distributed this week to community groups and individuals who have asked for it as part of an effort to find voters and encourage them to re-register.