ODOT Director Provides Update On State Issues

03/01/19 – 7:19 P.M.

ODOT director Jack Marchbanks joined us on WFIN to talk about issues around the state. He said that the variable speed limit signs have been very useful…

He added that they will continue to look at implementing variable speed limit signs when they think it is necessary. He also talked about the proposed gas tax hike from Governor Mike DeWine. He said that the hike will enable ODOT to work on much-needed projects.

Marchbanks added that it would also benefit local communities that don’t typically get money.

Marchbanks said that the I-75 project through Findlay has been progressing well and on time.