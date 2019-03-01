Hancock County Commissioners Provide County Update

03/01/19 – 6:25 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners gave an update on county operations during the First Friday Republican Luncheon. Commissioner Brian Robertson talked about maintaining infrastructure costs.

Commissioner Mark Gazarek added that the justice department is dealing with more caseloads than previous years. He said that they are looking at these caseloads more in depth to determine what the county needs are when it comes to infrastructure.

Commissioner Tim Bechtol talked about recycling among other items. He said they are excited for a new glass recycling program.

Bechtol added they are still working on the details but will have more information at the State of the County Address. The address will be at the end of the Month.