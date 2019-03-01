Tiffin Police Looking For Information On Calvert High School Threat

03/01/19 – 2:42 P.M.

The Tiffin Police Department responded to a threat made at Calvert High School. The Advertiser-Tribune reports that officers were shown a threatening message the school found. The school was evacuated while police and Tiffin Fire Rescue Division searched the building. Nothing suspicious was found and the students were brought back in.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 419-447-2323.