Officers Receive Thanks On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was on Thursday and local agencies are posting to social media some of the thanks and support they’ve received from the community.

In Fostoria, the Fostoria Police Division posted a picture of a half-eaten pizza on its Facebook page and thanked Domino’s for lunch.

The pizza box had a personal message written on it that said, “Thank you for all you do to keep this town safe.”

The Findlay Police Department posted a thank you to Fox Run Assisted Living for the nice homemade card and cookies.

“Also thank you to the Heritage for their donation of Power Rings… a.k.a. donuts,” the post also said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office (below) also thanked Domino’s for delivering some pizza along with Fox Run Assisted Living for the homemade card and cookies.

And a big Thank You from Blanchard River Broadcasting to all the law enforcement members out there that keep us safe on a daily basis.