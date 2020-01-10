Ottawa-Glandorf Basketball Game Postponed

The Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball game at Lima Bath that was scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

The postponement is due to a death in the O-G community from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on U.S. 224 and Road 5 in Putnam County.

The patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Angela Schumaker, wife of junior varsity coach Brad Schumaker, was killed in a head-on collision.

You can learn more about the accident here.

The O-G game at Findlay Saturday night will continue as scheduled.