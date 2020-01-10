Ottawa Woman Is Killed In Putnam County Crash, Ottawa Glandorf Game Gets Postponed

The Ottawa-Glandorf community is mourning the loss of a community member after a fatal crash Friday morning.

Athletic Director and varsity boys basketball coach Tyson McGlaughlin told the Lima News that Angela Schumaker, wife of junior varsity coach Brad Schumaker, was killed this morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Angela was heading east on U.S 224 around 7:15 this morning when 16-year-old Trevor Gerten of Leipsic went left of center and struck her head-on.

After the accident, a semi driven by 51-year-old Richard Greene struck Gerten’s vehicle but didn’t cause any additional injuries.

The Putnam County Coroner pronounced Mrs. Schumaker dead at the scene.

Gerten suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Greene was not injured in the accident.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Due to the accident, the OG game against Lima Bath has been postponed.