Official Dates For Ohio’s 2020 Fair Season

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2020 fair season, which includes Ohios 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2020 fair season on June 13th, and the season will wrap up on October 17th with the Fairfield County Fair.

The Hancock County Fair in Findlay will run from Wednesday, September 2nd through Monday, September 7th, which is Labor Day.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.