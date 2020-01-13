New Senior Living Development Being Planned In Findlay

There will be a new senior independent living project happening in Findlay.

The Toledo Business Journal reports that Pennrose Management Company out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is partnering with Blanchard Valley Health System for the new development.

Pennrose is investing $9.5 million for Eastern Woods Senior which will be on or near Birchaven Lane in Findlay.

The development will be just under 51,000 square feet and sport 50 units for renters aged 55 or older.

We will have more on this project Wednesday.