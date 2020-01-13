Ohio Governor Signs Bill To Help Businesses Teach Workers Technology Skills

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the TechCred Program Bill Monday morning at Grob Systems Inc. in Bluffton.

State Representative Jon Cross said that the program will help build a stronger workforce will technological skills by helping workers learn new skills.

The program will help businesses get workers credentialed which takes a year or less to complete.

The TechCred Program provides funding to businesses across the state to help.

Businesses can apply for the TechCred Program or learn more at TechCred.Ohio.Gov