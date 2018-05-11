Ohio Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Company That Canceled Van Buren School Trip

05/11/18 – 4:46 P.M.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the company the canceled Van Buren Local Schools’ trip to D.C. According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, they had received over 700 complaints against Discovery Tours. Parents had paid the company for school trips before the company filed for bankruptcy and canceled all of the trips.

An investigation into the company showed that they continued to accept money when they shouldn’t have. The release said that they knew or should have known that they couldn’t deliver on their promises.

Van Buren school board voted to pay up to $30,000 to keep their 8th grade trip going after the company canceled.