SuccessBound Program Designed To Help Students Plan For The Future Features Hancock County Raise The Bar

05/11/18 – 4:01 P.M.

Education representatives from across northwest Ohio met today for a series of presentations. Hancock County Raise the Bar executive director Laurie Zydonik was one of the presenters for the SuccessBound program.

Laurie Zydonik

Zydonic said that the SuccessBound program is a program launched by the Ohio Department of Education. It is a strategy to bring together Ohio’s business and education partnership to help set student’s up for a successful future.