Bluffton Doctor Sentenced To 180 Days In Jail And $500 Fine

05/11/18 – 12:45 P.M.

Former Bluffton doctor James Gideon was sentenced to 180 days in jail and a $500 dollar fine on sexual imposition charges. The Courier’s Eileen McClory explained that the entire courtroom was filled with tension.

Eileen McClory

Eileen said that the defense objected to a lot of what the prosecutor said. The accusers were very upset and scoffed at Gideon’s apology.

Gideon will have to register as a tier 1 sex offender. He was accused by several women of molestation.