8:41 A.M.

A car hit a pedestrian on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay Thursday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the accident happened in the 1300 block of Tiffin Avenue around 3:40 p.m.

53-year-old Linda Dye of Fostoria was pulling out of a driveway when she hit a 15-year-old girl. Hanco EMS took the girl to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Officers cited Dye for violation of duties required at a sidewalk.