Fostoria Schools Break Ground For New Buildings

5/11/18 – 7:43 A.M.

The Fostoria School District broke ground on a major building initiative Thursday. The Review-Times reports 14 students took part in the ceremony to kick off construction of new buildings. The nearly $50 million project includes a new junior/senior high school building and an addition to Fostoria Intermediate Elementary.

When construction is finished, all Fostoria students will be on the same campus. The district will tear down Riley Elementary and Longfellow schools as well as the former Holmes Elementary School building.

The state is paying for 89 percent of the project.

MORE: Review-Times