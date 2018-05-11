Findlay Man Appeals Nuisance Property Violations

5/11/18 – 7:29 A.M.

A Findlay man says he’s losing business because the city is denying him building permits due to nuisance complaints on his properties. The Courier reports George Martens took his challenges in front of the Findlay Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday.

He spent two hours trying to present his case. Martens says his rental property business is essentially shut down because he can’t get permits for repair work until he clears up the nuisance property issue.

Zoning Administrator Todd Richards says Findlays zoning code allows for the denial of any further permits or appeals because Martens is no longer in good standing with the city.

One nuisance issue stemmed from building materials and debris in a yard at 2210 Beecher Street. Martens says the only items remaining are for an active construction site. The nuisance code doesn’t make an exception for that.

Martens and his wife own several rental properties in Findlay.

MORE: The Courier