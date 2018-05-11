Police Department Explains Chase Policy Following Wednesday Pursuit

5/11/18 – 6:57 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department explained its chase policy Thursday, a day after a woman led officers on a high-speed chase through the city. Lt. Ryan Doe says they consider many things before chasing a suspect. The speed of the suspect, time of day, and weather conditions all play a role. Officers also have to weigh the risk of the chase with the reward of catching the suspect.

Two police cars chased 48-year-old Crystal Moore from the south end of the city to an area just south of Van Buren early Wednesday morning. Doe says department policy says not to use more than two cruisers in a chase.

Doe says they don’t know why Moore ran from officers. She had an expired license, but investigators haven’t found another motive yet.

Moore died after she lost control and hit a house with her car.

