Ohio BMV Closing Several Driver Examination Stations

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is closing several driver examination stations across the state, including one in Seneca County.

The closure of the driver exam station at 451 East Market Street in Tiffin was effective on Sunday.

That location is now permanently closed.

The Tiffin exam station had been open Tuesday through Saturday.

The BMV says the locations that are closing were underutilized.

There is still a driver exam station located in Findlay at 8210 County Road 140, Suite C.