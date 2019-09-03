Woman Killed By Falling Tree Branch At Ohio Park

(ONN) – A woman was killed in a freak accident on a busy hiking trail in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 44-year-old Victoria Schafer died at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills.

The ODNR says she was killed by a falling tree on the steps near the cave.

This is at least the third death in the Hocking Hills area this summer.

In June, 55-year-old Dana Busson’s body was found at Conkles Hollow.

In August, 22-year-old Alexander Colson died after falling off an overlook at Old Man’s Cave.