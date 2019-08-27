Ohio Drivers To See Lower Gas Prices This Labor Day Holiday Compared To Last

Even with the gas tax hike that went into effect on July 1st, Ohio drivers are going to see lower gasoline prices this coming Labor Day holiday.

According to AAA, gas prices are expected to be around 25-cents lower this year than they were at the same time in 2018.

They say Ohio drivers can expect an average of $2.60 at the pumps this week.

AAA says international crude oil prices continue to drop as seasonal demand wanes and refiners switch over to winter-blend fuels.

According to GasBuddy.com, there were several gas stations in Findlay selling gas at $2.48 a gallon on Tuesday.