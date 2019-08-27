It’s Fair Time In Hancock County

The opening ceremonies of the Hancock County Fair will be held Tuesday night, followed by the crowning of the 2019 Hancock County Royalty Court.

And then the fair kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.

Day one at the fair is Senior Citizens & Veterans Day.

Senior Citizens 60 and over get in for 2 dollars, and Veterans with proper ID get in free.

Daily admission is 7 dollars.

A season ticket this year will cost you 25 dollars.

See the full fair schedule here.