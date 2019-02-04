Ohio EPA Issues Order Against Sunny Farms Landfill

2/4/19 – 6:51 A.M.

The Ohio EPA has taken action against the Sunny Farms Landfill south of Fostoria. Orders issued late last week require the owners of the landfill to address bad odors coming from the facility. The EPA says they have measured elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the area. Hydrogen sulfide smells like rotten eggs.

The EPA order says the landfill must cover parts of the facility not accepting waste with soil or a plastic liner. They also have to install three new air monitors, increase odor monitoring, and reduce the active working areas of the landfill.

Sunny Farms must also create a community outreach program for area residents.

