Findlay City Council Agrees To Credit Card Policy

2/4/19 – 7:22 A.M.

Findlay City Council has agreed to a policy on handling credit cards. The Courier reports council voted 7-0 in favor of an emergency resolution last week to meet a state deadline to have a policy in place. Council members Dina Ostrander, Jim Niemeyer, and Tim Watson were absent.

The new policy means the city auditor keeps the credit cards. Employees must sign them out for specific uses and then returned.

Council tabled similar legislation in October. Former Mayor Lydia Mihalik, Law Director Don Rasmussen, and municipal court officials took issue with requirements to return credit cards to the city auditor’s office after each use.

Around 70 Findlay employees have access to city credit cards.

