Fatal Accidents Down In Ohio Last Year

02/04/19 – 10:45 A.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that fatal accidents were down in 2018. According to the State Patrol Findlay Post, 1,071 people lost their lives on the roadways. In 2017, there were 1,179 fatalities. Last year in Hancock County there were 17 reported fatalities. Of those fatalities, six were OVI-related and six involved someone not wearing their seatbelt.

You can report any impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists by calling #677.