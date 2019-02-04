Mazza Museum Will Get To Showcase Art In Toledo

02/04/19 – 2:30 P.M.

Findlay Rotarians got to hear an update on the Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay. Museum curator Dan Chudzinski said that they will have a gallery opening at the Toledo Zoo later this year.

Chudzinski said that the gallery will be in the newly renovated Museum of Science. It is set to open on Memorial Day this year.

Chudzinski added that this will give the Mazza Museum great publicity and the opportunity to showcase more of its pieces. Chudzinski said that they have an extensive colllection to share.

He added that the Mazza Museum can only show about 3% of their collection.