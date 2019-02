02/04/19 – 5:22 P.M.

The Findlay Elks Lodge is hosting a Beach Bash this weekend and everyone is invited. Secretary Jeff Jensen explained that they want a lot of people because the proceeds go to charity.

The bash will feature The Reunion Band and food from Campus Pollyeyes. Tickets are $7 at the door, which will open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.