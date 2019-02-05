Findlay Machine & Tool Under New Ownership

02/04/19 – 6:58 P.M.

A local entrepreneur bought Findlay Machine & Tool, Inc. Nicholas Reinhart closed the deal on the business last Thursday. FMT is known for fabrication, mechanical, electrical and machining services. The business also manufactures aqueous-based parts cleaning systems.

Reinhart said that there will be no immediate changes in the company’s operations. He added that he eyeing opportunities to leverage the company’s labor and equipment resources into new markets.