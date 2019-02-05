Oncologist Gives Cancer Prevention And Screening Advice For World Cancer Day

02/04/19 – 7:27 P.M.

Monday was World Cancer Day so we reached out to an expert to talk about preventative measures. Dr. Derek Thomas is an oncologist at Hematology & Oncology Associates. He said the best way to treat cancer is to prevent it.

Thomas added that cancer screenings and preventative medicine are always evolving and getting better. He added that they can help.

He explained that some cancers can even be prevented by vaccines such as the HPV vaccine most people get when they are 11. He said that the vaccine can prevent several types of cancers including penile and pelvic cancers.

He explained that you should make sure to have a positive and close relationship with your doctor to know what screenings you should get and when you should get them.