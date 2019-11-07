Ohio Governor Signs Bill Repealing “Pink Tax”

A measure repealing Ohio’s sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products has been signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine.

The measure was included in another bill that provides a tax credit to teachers who buy school supplies.

Democratic State Representative Brigid Kelly of Cincinnati, and Republican State Representative Niraj Antani of Miamisburg co-sponsored the original legislation repealing the so-called “pink tax.”

Most states still tax tampons and other menstrual products.

They’re often classified as “luxury items” rather than necessities that might not be taxed, such as food or medical supplies.

Ohio is among about a dozen states that have recently changed such policies.