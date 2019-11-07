UF’s Helping Hands Food Drive Collects Record-Breaking Amount Of Food

The University Of Findlay’s Helping Hands Food Drive brought in a record-breaking amount of food this year.

A total of 115,867 pounds of food was collected this year, breaking last year’s record of 111,436 pounds.

David Harr, the university’s director of dining services, says all the food donated will stay in Findlay and Hancock County.

“It all goes to CHOPIN Hall, and they will help supply those in need in the community.”

Not only did this year’s haul of food break the record, but it also surpassed the goal that was set of 115,000 pounds.

“We really appreciate all the support every year, it takes a community to support a community and we definitely have that here in Findlay,” Harr added.