Bill To Increase Safety Of Amusement Park Rides Signed Into Law

(ONN) – A measure to make amusement park rides safer in Ohio has been signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine.

Tyler’s Law is named after Tyler Jarrell, who was killed two years ago when he was thrown from a ride at the Ohio State Fair.

Tyler’s mom has pushed for the changes since her son’s death.

“It’s a labor of love, not only for Tyler’s memory but for the future, and so we don’t have to stand here like this again,” said Tyler’s mom, Amber Duffield.

Tyler was killed and seven others injured when the FireBall ride broke apart in 2017.

Tyler’s Law calls for stronger safety regulations, including more ride inspections and better record keeping.